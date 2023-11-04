AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The pre-primary wing of the school organised an exciting show-and-tell competition, where young ones showcased their enthusiasm. The theme for the event was “My favourite animal”, encouraging the participants to speak about the animal they loved the most. The event was a delightful display of creativity and learning. The competition aimed at fostering public speaking skills of the tiny tots and enhancing their understanding of the animal kingdom.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Video: Pakistan air force base attacked; 3 militants killed
3 aircraft, fuelling tanker damaged in attack on air force b...
128 die in midnight earthquake in Nepal
The 6.4 magnitude earthquake had its epicentre at the Jajark...
Delhi records ‘severe’ air quality
Minimum temperature settles at 16.6 degrees Celsius
Ankle injury rules Hardik Pandya out of World Cup; Prasidh Krishna to replace him
Pandya had hurt his left ankle while fielding of his own bow...