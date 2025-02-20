AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Students of the school participated in various competitions organised by the library during the year 2024 and showcased their talent across different categories. The Annual Prize Distribution Function was held at TS State Library, Sector 17 Chandigarh. Manvir Kaur of Class IV won the first prize in the Bookmark Making Competition. In the Poster Making Competition, Shivansh Kashyap from Class V, Pravanya Sangwan from Class VII and Saanvi from Class IX won the consolation prizes. In another category for the Poster Making Competition, Jiya from Class X and Drishti from Class XII won the second prize. The awardees were felicitated with trophies and certificates for their commendable achievements. School Director Jasdeep Kalra lauded the library authorities for providing a platform to the young learners to hone their artistic skills.