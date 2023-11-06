AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

An educational trip to the Kalpana Chawla Planetarium and Science City, Kurukshetra, was organised by the school under the aegis of Department of Science and Technology and Renewable Energy. About 120 students of Class VI, IX and XII went on the trip. They learnt about how the astronauts are given training to face zero gravity and are prepared to face the other space hazards at Kalpana Chawla Planetarium. They also visited various other historical places. The students were explained various astronomical concepts with the help of three dimensional models and charts. The students also visited the Astro Park, which has a miniature form of Jantar Mantar, and has fun rides explaining the concept of lunar eclipse, angular momentum, laws of Kepler, optical tree, world time, etc.
