AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school organised a gala event, ‘Udaan: A Flight of Expressions and Creations’, an inter-school competition wherein 76 kids from 19 prestigious schools across the Tricity showcased their talent. As many as 38 students of Class III and IV participated in a show-and-tell competition wherein they awed the audience with a display of their unique ideas, props and powerful oratory skills. The event was judged by award winning teachers of English Maninder Randhawa and Jaswinder Kaur. The Waste to Worth Competition brought forth superb creativity and craftsmanship for 38 little students of Class V and VI who created beautiful, innovative and useful eco- friendly articles out of junk. Dr Madhu Yadav and Dr Suman, accomplished art teachers, artists and masters of ingenuity, judged the handiwork of the contestants. Guest of honour Associate Director Administration, AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools, Sidhant congratulated the winners. Executive Director, AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools, Jasdeep Kalra and Principal, AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Ritu Bali, the fountain heads of the show blessed the winners and all the participants. The event ended with the prize distribution ceremony.
