AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Members of the Planet Pals-The Eco Club of the school distributed dry ration and clothes at Gurasra Ashram in Mohali as a humble gesture to light up the lives of the poor, orphans and destitute living there. Needless to say, the look of happiness and excitement on the faces of the inmates was enough to overwhelm the club members with a sense of satisfaction and gratitude. This noble endeavour is an annual feature of the school calendar.

#Mohali