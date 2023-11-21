AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The Interact Club of the school took out an anti-crackers awareness rally and staged a street play to motivate everyone to ring in the change and celebrate the festival in a new way where there can still be festivities and joyous feelings sans the use of fire crackers that add to the pollution. Students went around Sector 41 B residential area and Krishna Market in Sector 41 carrying banners with slogans encouraging all to celebrate eco-friendly Diwali. They also sensitised residents to the harmful effects of crackers.
