AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Planet Pals — Eco Club members of the school — distributed dry ration and clothes at Old-age Home in Chandigarh as a humble gesture to lighten up the lives of the poor, orphans and destitute living there. The look of happiness and excitement on the faces of the inmates was enough to overwhelm the club members with a sense of satisfaction and gratitude. This noble endeavour is an annual feature of the school calendar and proves to be an ideal method to foster the values of giving and sharing amongst school students.
