AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

In a storytelling session presented by pre-nursery teachers at the school, the classic fable of “Lion and Mouse” was skilfully brought to life. With animated expressions and engaging storytelling techniques, the teachers transported the young minds into a world where friendship triumphs over differences. The session not only sparked the imagination of the little ones but also imparted valuable lessons of compassion, demonstrating the profound impact of storytelling in early education.
