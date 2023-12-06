AKSIPS 41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The schoool organised an educational trip to Virasat- E-Khalsa Museum, Anandpur Sahib. The trip was organised for the students of Class X. During this visit, students gained knowledge about the rich culture and heritage of Sikh history through pictorial and visual forms. The students were delighted to witness different phases of Sikh history from the 15th century till present.

