In 50th Rashtriya Bal Vigyanik Pradarshani (SCERT, Sector 32) organised last year, AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, stood first with its model on ‘Green Fitness’. Now, is the proud moment to present the same at national level at Pune in Maharashtra, which is going to be held from December 26 to 31, 2023. Students Aaryav Bhardwaj and Saanvi will be representing the school.

