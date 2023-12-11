AKSIPS 41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Keeping in view the recent and disturbing trend of rising cases of violence on the part of the student's community , a workshop on Anger Management was organised at the campus. The workshop was conducted by Sarita Rana (Child Counsellor DLSA) ,Harpriya and Aditya Aggarwal (law interns). The workshop addressed the issues arising out of bouts of aggression, especially school students. The resource personnel counselled the students about the reasons, ramifications and solutions to manage anger. Peer rejection, unsatisfactory academic performance, conflict of interests were some of the reasons cited for anger in school students. Different types of anger and its effect on one's physical, emotional and intellectual health were also discussed by the resource personnel. The informative session helped students learn a few tricks to calm themselves in the face of rising anger.