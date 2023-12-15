AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

A workshop on financial literacy was held on the school premises. The CBSE, in association with Kotak Mahindra, organised the workshop. Praveen Kumar, a financial expert with over 22 years of experience in banking and financial industry and a master trainer, conducted multiple sessions of specially designed financial education programmes. The session highlighted the critical need to understand and plan the finances while being a smart earner of the house. The workshop enlightened the teachers on how to be smart investors and make profitable investment plans for their finances. The various investment options of bank deposits, insurance, property, gold assets, bonds, stocks and mutual funds were thoroughly discussed. Principal Ritu Bali expressed her appreciation for conducting the workshop.
