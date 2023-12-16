AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

On National Energy Conservation Day, the school’s Science Club held a slogan-writing competition for classes VI to VIII under the aegis of the Department of Science and Technology and Renewable Energy, Chandigarh Administration. Students wrote many slogans to create awareness among the people to conserve various forms of energy for future generation. The aim of the competition was to make children aware of alternative sources of energy and the concept of green energy. Manpreet Singh, Sidak and Harnoor bagged the first, second and third positions.