AKSIPS 41 SMART School, Chandigarh

On the occasion of National Energy Conservation day, the Science Club held a slogan-writing competition for students of classes VI to VIII under the aegis of the Department of Science and Technology and Renewable Energy, Chandigarh Administration. Students wrote slogans to create awareness among the people to conserve various forms of energy for future generations. The aim of this competition was to make children aware of the alternative sources of energy and the concept of green energy. Manpreet Singh, Sidak and Harnoor bagged the first, second and third positions, respectively.

