AKSIPS 41 SMART School, Chandigarh

On the occasion of National Energy Conservation day, the Science Club held a slogan-writing competition for students of classes VI to VIII under the aegis of the Department of Science and Technology and Renewable Energy, Chandigarh Administration. Students wrote slogans to create awareness among the people to conserve various forms of energy for future generations. The aim of this competition was to make children aware of the alternative sources of energy and the concept of green energy. Manpreet Singh, Sidak and Harnoor bagged the first, second and third positions, respectively.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Search operation to track down terrorists in J-K’s Poonch begins
5 army personnel were killed and two others injured in a ter...
After Joe Biden expresses inability to travel to Delhi, French President Emmanuel Macron to be Republic Day chief guest
India had invited US President Joe Biden to grace the occasi...
One person dies in Kerala as state records 265 new Covid-19 cases
Of the 328 coronavirus infections reported nationwide till 8...
BSF intercepts drone, seizes contraband in Punjab's Fazilka
The contraband is suspected to be heroin