AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Christmas was celebrated by students. The whole school was soaked in the spirit of Christmas replete with Christmas tree, holy leaves, Christmas bells and of course Santa Claus. In a special assembly, the students talked about the importance of the festival and the teachings of Jesus Christ. The school choir sang melodious carols reinforcing the spirit of giving and sharing, the virtues associated with Christmas. Santa Claus was greeted by little kids who were wonder struck by him. Three students from Class XI sang a sweet song and a student read out a self-composed poem on Christmas. ‘Commerce Connections’, a business enterprise of commerce students, had put up a stall of chocolates and cakes as well.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog in region affects rail, road, air traffic
Low visibility in many parts of Delhi amid dense fog; trains...
1990 batch IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh repatriated to Punjab; set to take over as principal secretary to CM Bhagwant Mann
The posting orders of Singh as PS to CM are expected to be i...
2 youths caught on CCTV walking on road close to Israel Embassy shortly before explosion; security tightened in Delhi
The police have increased security in the national capital a...
In the backdrop of WFI row, Rahul Gandhi meets Bajrang Punia, other wrestlers at 'akhara' in Haryana's Jhajjar
The Congress leader sees the daily routine of wrestlers at t...
Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' found dead in car in Seoul
Police were searching for Lee after his family reported he l...