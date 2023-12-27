AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Christmas was celebrated by students. The whole school was soaked in the spirit of Christmas replete with Christmas tree, holy leaves, Christmas bells and of course Santa Claus. In a special assembly, the students talked about the importance of the festival and the teachings of Jesus Christ. The school choir sang melodious carols reinforcing the spirit of giving and sharing, the virtues associated with Christmas. Santa Claus was greeted by little kids who were wonder struck by him. Three students from Class XI sang a sweet song and a student read out a self-composed poem on Christmas. ‘Commerce Connections’, a business enterprise of commerce students, had put up a stall of chocolates and cakes as well.

