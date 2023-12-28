AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Students of the junior wing of the school put up a colourful spectacle of a rainbow of cultures as part of their annual field show, to celebrate the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’. Anup Gupta, Mayor, Chandigarh, was the chief guest. The morning began with the lighting of the sacred torch. In her address, Principal Ritu Bali expounded the mission and vision of the school as in providing quality education for grooming socially responsible generation. The presentation began with a colourful Rajasthani welcome folk dance, ‘Padharo Mhare Des’. The tiny tots from the pre-primary wing mesmerised the audience with Japanese fans and Mexican moves, peppy Australian drill and hopping kangaroos. Further, the young dancing stars enthralled the audience with an energetic African tribal dance and graceful swings of the flamenco dance from Spain. They also showcased the rich cultures of China and South Korea through gigantic and colourful props of the dancing dragons, beautiful traditional houses and dresses along with dancing to the famous K-Pop song ‘Gangnam Style.’ The young dancers set everyone tapping to Hip-Hop from the USA and displayed various sporting skills through cartwheels and bicycle stunts. The show came to an end with the energetic and vivacious bhangra dancers. Jasdeep Kalra, Executive Director, AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools, lauded the efforts of the students and teachers. The trophy for the Best House of the year was lifted by Iqbal House.

