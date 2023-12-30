AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Four peer educators along with counsellor Tannu Kapila of the school participated in the CBSE National Adolescent Summit 2023 held in New Delhi where around 250 schools from all over India participated. Tannu Kapila has been appointed as Master Trainer by the CBSE in collaboration with Expression Team India to facilitate the adolescents across India on life skills since 2022 on an online platform. These peer educators have formed SATH (Supporting Adolescent Together to Heal) centre in school where they are emphasising on the importance of life skills. The four peer educators —Prapti Chadha, Nikshit Goyal, Khushdeep and Ishu Kagra — participated in several events such as nukkad natak, classical dance, utopia and rhetoric during the summit and received citations and medals for their active contributions. They also got an opportunity to interact with Rajat Sharma, famous host of ‘Aap ki Adalat’. Tannu Kapila also received Citation of Honour as Master Trainer from CBSE Academic Director Dr Joseph Emmanuel and Dr Jitendra Nagpal (Director of Expression Team India).

