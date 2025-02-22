DT
Home / The School Tribune / AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school congratulates its young scholars for their outstanding performance in the recently conducted English Olympiad. Students from classes I to V showcased their exceptional language skills, securing gold medals in the prestigious competition. The winners demonstrated excellence in vocabulary,...
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Feb 22, 2025 IST
The school congratulates its young scholars for their outstanding performance in the recently conducted English Olympiad. Students from classes I to V showcased their exceptional language skills, securing gold medals in the prestigious competition. The winners demonstrated excellence in vocabulary, grammar, reading comprehension, and creative writing, reflecting their dedication and hard work. Their achievement not only highlights their academic prowess but also inspires fellow students to strive for excellence. The school management and faculty extend their heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and wish them continued success in their future endeavours.

