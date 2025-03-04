DT
PT
Home / The School Tribune / AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Mar 04, 2025 IST
The school organised an insightful session on coping with exam stress at their partner school, Government Model High School, Sector 41-D, Chandigarh, for Class IX students as part of Twinning Programme initiated by the DEO, UT, Chandigarh. A session was conducted by Tannu Kapila, school counsellor, under the school’s SATH (Supporting Adolescents Together to Heal) Programme. The primary objective of the session was to provide students with a robust support network and help them understand the factors contributing to exam stress. The session emphasised practical strategies to manage stress, such as setting priorities, organising tasks, and avoiding procrastination. Students were also encouraged to believe in themselves, as self-confidence plays a crucial role in reducing stress and enhancing performance. A calm and focused mind, as highlighted in the session, is key to performing well during exams. The children actively engaged in the session and demonstrated enthusiasm. The session proved to be a valuable opportunity for students to learn effective ways to handle stress, ensuring they are better prepared for their academic challenges.

