AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh
The school organised a delightful “Balance the Balloon” fun activity for its Nursery students. The event aimed at fostering teamwork, coordination, and motor skills while ensuring an engaging and joyful experience for the little learners. The activity involved students working in teams to balance balloons using different techniques, promoting a sense of cooperation and enhancing their problem-solving abilities.
