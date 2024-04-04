AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school organised an orientation programme for the parents of students of Nursery. Principal Ritu Bali welcomed the parents and assured them about the care and education that would be provided to their children by the dedicated and devoted teachers of the school. She encouraged the parents to stay involved in their child’s educational journey. It was followed by a PowerPoint presentation where parents were acquainted with the motto of the school, ‘Education is life’, and also with the curriculum and the activities that will be performed throughout the year. The intellectual, emotional and social aspects of the children were discussed by the school counsellor. The future agenda of activities and follow-up of the curriculum was listed out and a handout was given to the parents for their convenience. Executive Director, AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools, Jasdeep Kalra addressed the parents and congratulated them on becoming a part of the AKSIPS family by choosing the school for their children that has made a mark for itself in the field of quality education in the region. An orientation programme was also organised for the parents and children of classes I, III, V, VII, VIII and IX regarding the change in the curriculum and assessment pattern for the academic year 2024-25.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.