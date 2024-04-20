AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

World Health Day was celebrated at the school to spread awareness about physical health and mental wellbeing. An inter-house poster-making competition was organised for students of classes VI to X on the theme ‘My Health My Right’ as given by World Health Organisation. Students from all the houses participated enthusiastically displaying their artistic skill. They designed beautiful posters with slogans portraying their perception of healthy living. Their posters were put on display spreading the message to the entire school community that individual and collective health is essential for a sustainable living. Anamika from Tagore House bagged the first position, while Saanvi from Einstein House and Vanshika from Iqbal House stood second and third, respectively.
