AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Kindergarten students celebrated ‘Red Day’. The event aimed to educate and engage young learners in recognising the colour red and its significance through various fun-filled activities. The day commenced with a special assembly where students showcased their talents through performances centred around the red colour. From singing rhymes to reciting poems, each presentation encapsulated the essence of the theme. The activities included red-themed art and craft and interactive games, reinforcing the concept of colours. They played games such as ‘carry the balloons in basket’ from one side to another side, ‘fun toss cups’ in which they aimed to toss the cups with ball. In art and craft all the classes did different activities, such as earbud printing in heart, fingertip printing in strawberry and ladybug, thumb printing in heart, colouring in ladybug, tearing pasting in watermelon, colouring in rose, etc. The students were told about the importance of red colour, which at times is a sign of danger. Jasdeep Kalra, Executive Director of the AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools, expressed his delight at the enthusiastic participation of the students and the dedication of the teachers in making the event a memorable experience for all.

