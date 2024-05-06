AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Students of Class IX of the school visited the Air Force Heritage Museum, Chandigarh. This educational trip was an incredible opportunity to explore the rich heritage of the Indian Air Force. It was truly an enriching experience for the students. They were excited to view the diverse collection of aircraft and weapons. The different artefacts, like uniforms and medals of the legendary officers inspired and kindled the patriotic spirits of the students.

