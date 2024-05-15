AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

In an effort to promote altruism and community engagement among its students, the school organised a blood donation camp in association with the PGI, Chandigarh. By organising the camp, the school sought to raise awareness about the constant need for blood donations and highlighted the significance of voluntary blood donation in saving lives. The Punjabi Department presented a nukkad natak to encourage the parents to come forward for the most-prized donation, ie blood.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#PGI Chandigarh