AKSIPS -41 Smart School, Chandigarh

A blood donation camp was organised at the premises of the school in collaboration with blood bank, PGIMER, Chandigarh. The school celebrated with exciting activities as parents, teachers and people from nearby area, guests and others came forward for this noble cause. There were many first time donors. The camp was inaugurated by the Executive Director of school, Jasdeep Kalra. The doctors and paramedic staff ensured that the donation procedure was conducted hygienically. Healthy refreshments were served to the donors. Overall 67 units of blood were collected.

