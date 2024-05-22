AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school organised a workshop on the POCSO Act and corporal punishment for teachers by school counsellor Tannu Kapila. The main objective of the workshop was to spread awareness to secure school students from any form of physical, verbal, and sexual abuse. The counsellor briefed them about the offenses and the punishments covered under the POCSO Act. She informed them about government-approved institutions working for children

