AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school organised a vibrant and fun-filled splash pool party for its nursery students, creating an atmosphere of joy and excitement. The event, held on the school premises, aimed at providing the young children with a refreshing break from their regular routine while promoting social interaction and physical activity. The pool party featured a shallow, safe pool area suitable for the little ones, ensuring their safety and enjoyment. The pool was filled with fresh water. The event included a variety of water games and activities that were designed to cater to their age group. From splashing around to playing with water toys, the kids had an unforgettable time under the watchful eyes of the teachers and other school staff members.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shambhu: Thousands of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, western UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan farmers to hit ground zero
Farm stir at Shambhu completes 100 days today
A day ahead of PM Modi's rally, Patiala Administration on tenterhooks over farmers’ demand for designated protest site
Two DIG-rank officers to hold talks with farm leaders to fin...
Their ‘Delhi chalo’ nixed by BJP, farmers threaten to block ML Khattar’s entry into Lok Sabha
Haryana ex-CM banking on ‘silent’ rural voters
Hundreds of Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags show up for hearing on 3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar in Canada
3 accused appear before Canadian court in person, fourth app...
3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US
Police say the speeding vehicle overturned upside down after...