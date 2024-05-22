AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school organised a vibrant and fun-filled splash pool party for its nursery students, creating an atmosphere of joy and excitement. The event, held on the school premises, aimed at providing the young children with a refreshing break from their regular routine while promoting social interaction and physical activity. The pool party featured a shallow, safe pool area suitable for the little ones, ensuring their safety and enjoyment. The pool was filled with fresh water. The event included a variety of water games and activities that were designed to cater to their age group. From splashing around to playing with water toys, the kids had an unforgettable time under the watchful eyes of the teachers and other school staff members.

