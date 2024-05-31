AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school organised a workshop on competency-based learning in collaboration with Pearson Publication Ltd. Eminent resource person and master trainer Mirdul Jhingan provided valuable insights, tips, practical knowledge and experiences to help the teachers upgrade and equip themselves with the important aspects and salient features of competency-based learning as per the NEP-2020 to inculcate in their students competencies to combine their knowledge, skills and abilities effectively in a creative way for their own and society’s advancement and prepare them to be global citizens and leaders to adapt to changes and cope with challenges that come their way. It was an informative, interactive and invigorating session involving activities, brainstorming, exchange of ideas and experiences on how to implement competency-based education so as to change the way education is delivered and accepted where children explore and their creativity is given wings, involving a paradigm shift from passive learning to active learning which is child centric, novel, effective, memorable, joyful, exciting, engaging, rational, effective, applicable, usable and sustainable. Principal Ritu Bali extended her appreciation and gratitude to the resource person and the co- organisers of the workshop for this successful venture. Their contributions were instrumental in creating an enriching and impactful learning experience.

