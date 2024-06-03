AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school, in collaboration with Ratna Sagar Pvt Ltd, organised a workshop on ‘Learning objectives and outcomes’ as per NEP-2020 for the educators to delve into the critical aspects of educational planning and assessment. The workshop aimed to enhance the understanding and implementation of well-defined learning objectives and outcomes, which are pivotal in shaping effective educational experiences. Seema Abrol, a renowned expert in educational methodologies, led the session. She said, “Well-crafted learning objectives and outcomes are the cornerstone of effective teaching and learning. They provide a roadmap for educators and a clear expectation for students, fostering an environment where educational goals are met with clarity and precision.” The participants collaborated on developing sample learning objectives and outcomes tailored to their specific disciplines. This hands-on activity facilitated peer-to-peer learning and the exchange of innovative ideas. Principal Ritu Bali paid gratitude to the co-organisers and resource person Seema Abrol for their contributions to making the workshop a success. She stated that the institution remains committed to supporting educators in their pursuit of excellence in teaching and learning.

