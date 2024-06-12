AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

A school educational trip to Manali was organised for the students of classes XI and20 XII. It was a four-day trip. Total 42 students were accompanied by three teachers with the school principal. On the very first day the students were taken to explore Mall Road in New Manali. On June 3, they were taken to Atal Tunnel (the world’s longest tunnel at 3,060 m height and 9 km in length). They also visited the Sissu valley which was the cherry on the cake with its mesmerising views. On the third day students visited Hadimba Devi temple, Buddhist Monastery and the Old Manali, which is known for its serene and natural beauty. On Day 4, while on their way back to Chandigarh, the students took the blessings of the Almighty at Kiratpur Sahib and reached Chandigarh in the evening with a bag full of beautiful pictures as well as memories and learning experiences.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CRPF jawan killed, 6 security personnel injured in 2 encounters with terrorists in J-K
In Doda district, 5 troopers of Rashtriya Rifles and an SPO ...
Terror can’t be policy of good neighbour: Jaishankar on Pak
Says India to focus on resolving ‘pending issues’ with China
China PM greets Modi, talks of steady relations
Says good ties augur well for regional stability
Modi to visit Italy for G7 summit this week
Bilaterals with Biden, Macron on cards