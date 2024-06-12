AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

A school educational trip to Manali was organised for the students of classes XI and20 XII. It was a four-day trip. Total 42 students were accompanied by three teachers with the school principal. On the very first day the students were taken to explore Mall Road in New Manali. On June 3, they were taken to Atal Tunnel (the world’s longest tunnel at 3,060 m height and 9 km in length). They also visited the Sissu valley which was the cherry on the cake with its mesmerising views. On the third day students visited Hadimba Devi temple, Buddhist Monastery and the Old Manali, which is known for its serene and natural beauty. On Day 4, while on their way back to Chandigarh, the students took the blessings of the Almighty at Kiratpur Sahib and reached Chandigarh in the evening with a bag full of beautiful pictures as well as memories and learning experiences.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Manali