AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:58 AM Apr 11, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The school organised an engaging and educational activity, titled ‘Know your planet’, for the students of Class VI. The aim of the activity was to ignite curiosity and enhance geographical awareness among the students. Equipped with a globe and magnifying glass, the young learners enthusiastically dived into discovering continents, oceans, countries, and important latitudes and longitudes. The activity developed a deeper understanding of the Earth’s structure and features. The students were guided in identifying major geographical landmarks and understanding the Earth’s rotation, time zones, and climatic zones. The use of magnifying glass made the experience more interactive and fun, allowing students to focus on finer details and lesser-known facts about our planet.

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

