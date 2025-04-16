DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / The School Tribune / AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Baisakhi with great enthusiasm and cultural fervour. A special morning assembly was conducted by the students of Class V, beautifully highlighting the essence of the vibrant festival. The assembly commenced with a soulful ‘shabad’ recitation, creating a...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Apr 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The school celebrated Baisakhi with great enthusiasm and cultural fervour. A special morning assembly was conducted by the students of Class V, beautifully highlighting the essence of the vibrant festival. The assembly commenced with a soulful ‘shabad’ recitation, creating a serene and spiritual atmosphere. The highlight of the event was the symbolic representation of the ‘Panj Pyare’, reflecting the values of bravery, unity, and devotion rooted in Sikh history. Students also performed energetic and colourful traditional dances, bringing alive the spirit of Punjab and the harvest celebration. The entire programme was a perfect blend of devotion, culture, and joy. The principal appreciated the students and teachers for their efforts in making the celebration meaningful and engaging. The event not only marked the significance of Baisakhi but also served as an opportunity for the young learners to connect with their cultural heritage.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper