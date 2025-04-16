AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Baisakhi with great enthusiasm and cultural fervour. A special morning assembly was conducted by the students of Class V, beautifully highlighting the essence of the vibrant festival. The assembly commenced with a soulful ‘shabad’ recitation, creating a serene and spiritual atmosphere. The highlight of the event was the symbolic representation of the ‘Panj Pyare’, reflecting the values of bravery, unity, and devotion rooted in Sikh history. Students also performed energetic and colourful traditional dances, bringing alive the spirit of Punjab and the harvest celebration. The entire programme was a perfect blend of devotion, culture, and joy. The principal appreciated the students and teachers for their efforts in making the celebration meaningful and engaging. The event not only marked the significance of Baisakhi but also served as an opportunity for the young learners to connect with their cultural heritage.