AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school has achieved another milestone with its recognition at the EducationWorld India School Rankings Awards 2026-27. The recognition reflects the institution's commitment to academic excellence, quality education, holistic development and continuous improvement in teaching and learning. The achievement highlights the visionary leadership of Director Mr Jasdeep Kalra and the guidance of Principal Ritu Bali, along with the collective efforts of the entire school community. The honour has brought pride and joy to the institution, acknowledging its continued efforts to nurture young minds and provide meaningful learning experiences. The school emphasises the importance of combining academic achievement with the all-round development of students, ensuring that learners receive opportunities to grow intellectually and personally. The school family extended its heartfelt congratulations to the director, principal and all members of the school community on this achievement, expressing pride in their collective contribution to the institution's progress.
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