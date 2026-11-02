AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Indian Infantry Day through a special morning assembly conducted by Class VI students. They paid tribute to the country's brave soldiers with a Hindi poem and a speech highlighting the significance of the day and the sacrifices made by the armed forces. The assembly also celebrated sporting excellence. Ans won three trophies in a basketball tournament held at the Sports Complex, while Gurnoor, Jaskarn and Atharv won medals in various sports competitions. The achievers were applauded for their outstanding performances and dedication.
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