AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, celebrate Red Day

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, celebrated Red Day for the Nursery students, creating a vibrant and engaging learning experience filled with fun, excitement, and meaningful activities. The celebration aimed to help young learners understand the significance of the colour red in an enjoyable way. The tiny tots participated enthusiastically in a speaking activity, confidently expressing themselves using creative props. A delightful Rooh Afza party added sweetness to the day, where children enjoyed refreshing drinks along with their delicious lunches, including juicy watermelon treats. The celebration was further enlivened with exciting games such as watermelon toss and cup toss, which enhanced the children’s motor skills and coordination. A beautifully arranged selfie corner became a highlight of the event, where students captured cheerful moments, adding joy and excitement to the day. Executive Director Jasdeep Kalra and Principal Ritu Bali appreciated the efforts of the teachers and applauded the little ones for their active and confident participation.

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