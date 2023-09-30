AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, celebrates 'Meri Maati Mera Desh'

The school celebrates ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ to salute the supreme sacrifices made by the ‘veers’ and ‘viranganas’ for India through an array of activities. Students took a ‘Panch Pran’ pledge during the assembly. They sang patriotic songs paying tributes to the bravehearts of the nation in a singing competition. They collected soil from the school premises in a ‘kalash’ to be sent to the National Capital.
