AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, celebrates World Tourism Day

Students of the school visited the Capitol Complex, High Court and Legislative Assembly (Punjab) to celebrate International Tourism Day. They undertook ‘Heritage Walk’ in the UNESCO world heritage site of Chandigarh. This was organised by the Ministry of Tourism. The purpose of the walk was to raise awareness about the significance of tourism in affecting the social, political, economic and cultural values of the international community.

Workshop on ‘Careers in hospitality’

A workshop on ‘Careers in hospitality’ was conducted in the school. The workshop was conducted by the International Institute of Hotel Management for the students of Class XI and XII of commerce and humanities stream. The resource person was Sonia Khanna, Senior Manager, IIHM. It was a very informative session for the students. They gained a clear insight into different career options and future prospects in the hospitality industry.