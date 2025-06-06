AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, conducts assembly on ‘Clean Air’

The students of Class IV-C of the school conducted a thoughtful and engaging assembly on the theme, “Clean Air – Our Right, Our Need”. The assembly began with a soulful prayer, followed by a thought for the day that emphasised the importance of clean air for a healthy life. Students then presented a short skit highlighting how air pollution affects our health and environment, and how small steps like planting trees, reducing vehicle use, and avoiding the burning of waste can make a big difference. Poems and slogans were also shared, reminding everyone that clean air is not just a privilege but a basic right of every living being. The children urged their peers and teachers to be more responsible citizens by protecting the air we breathe. Principal Ritu Bali appreciated the efforts of the students and their class teacher, commending their awareness and commitment to environmental issues. The assembly ended with the rendition of the national anthem. Through this presentation, Class IV-C successfully conveyed a powerful message that clean air is essential, and it is our shared responsibility to preserve it.

