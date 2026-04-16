AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh holds orientation programme

The school organised an orientation programme for parents of Class XI students on the school premises. Executive Director Jasdeep Kalra highlighted the evolving education system and emphasised the need for collaboration and continuous parental support for students' success. Parents were briefed on the academic structure, school policies and expectations for the new session and were encouraged to work in coordination with the school for the holistic development of their wards. The teaching faculty, counsellor, special educator and school doctor were introduced, reaffirming the school's commitment to providing support for the overall development of students. Parents and students also interacted with the teachers. The programme concluded on a positive note, marking the beginning of the new academic session.
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