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Home / The School Tribune / AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, organises trip to Pushpa Gujral Science City

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, organises trip to Pushpa Gujral Science City

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:13 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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The Sci-Fi Club of AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, organised an educational trip to Pushpa Gujral Science City, Kapurthala, for classes VII and VIII. A total of 101 students, accompanied by seven teachers, participated in the visit under the aegis of the Department of Science and Technology and Renewable Energy, Chandigarh Administration. The aim of the visit was to provide students with an enriching educational experience and enhance their scientific knowledge through experiential learning. During the visit, students explored various scientific concepts through observation and hands-on activities. The trip encouraged curiosity, logical thinking, questioning skills and a scientific temperament among the students.

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