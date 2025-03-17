AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh
Nursery students participated in a fun-filled team activity aimed at enhancing their English language skills, letter recognition, and critical thinking. In the activity, one child displayed an object, and teammates had to identify and select the correct letter from multiple options that matched the object’s name. This exercise helped strengthen their letter-sound association, vocabulary, and decision-making skills in a playful and interactive way.
