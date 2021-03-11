AKSIPS 41 Smart School, Chd

To strengthen and celebrate the spirit of unity in diversity on the occasion of Eid, members of the Eco Club of the school gifted five potted plants to Jama Masjid, Sector 20, Chandigarh. The endeavour was in collaboration with Yuvsatta, Chandigarh, to beautify the place and to express their love and a feeling of brotherhood.
