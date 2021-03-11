AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

A Covid-19 vaccination camp was held on the school campus, in collaboration with the UT Health Department, for children aged 12 years and above. The consent of the parents was sought for the same. Corbevax/ Covaxin was administered to students, keeping in mind all safety measures. As many as 97 students received their first dose of vaccination and four students received the second dose.
