AKSIPS 41 Smart School, Chd

The Eco and Swachh Bharat Club of AKSIPS 41 Smart School celebrated the World Biodiversity Day primarily to create awareness among people and enhance efforts towards conserving biological diversity in land and waterscapes across the world. The theme of 2022 is ''Building a shared future for all life". The students of various classes made posters and PowerPoint presentations to raise awareness of the vital importance of preserving biodiversity. The students were taught about various aspects of Biodiversity and how important it is to conserve the entire ecosystems. These activities helped the students to understand that Biodiversity is the living fabric of our planet. It underpins human well-being in the present and in the future, and its rapid decline threatens nature and people alike.