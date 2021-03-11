AKSIPS 41 Smart School, Chd

Sci-Fi, the Science club of AKSIPS 41, organised a collage making activity on the topic 'Endangered Species'. Students of classes IV and V participated with zeal and enthusiasm. The main aim of this activity was to create awareness among students about endangered species and the different steps we can take to protect them. It also reiterated the need for wildlife conservation and rehabilitation of endangered species. Overall, it was an enriching and learning experience for the students.
