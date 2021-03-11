AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chd

An informative and interactive workshop, titled ‘NEP 2020-Building cognitive flexibility and tolerance’ was conducted by AKSIPS-41 in collaboration with Ratna Sagar Publications. It was conducted by renowned resource person Dr Asher R Jesudoss, who provided tips and techniques with respect to the key areas of NEP 2020. These included ‘look and structure of 21st century classrooms’, ‘shift from subject-based learning to topic-based learning’, ‘teaching the students how to learn rather than what to learn’, ‘making students producers rather than consumers of knowledge’, ‘building compassion and tolerance for culture’, ‘preparing them as globally employable and conscientious citizens’. Jasdeep Kalra, Executive Director, AKSIPS Group of Schools, appreciated the workshop.
