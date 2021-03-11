AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chd

The school conducted the student council elections for Head Boy and Head Girl. The students of Class VI to XII cast their votes. Karan Sharma of Class XII-D has been elected Head Boy and Palak Bajaj of Class XII-C Head Girl of the school. The final result was arrived at after giving equal weightage to candidate’s academic performance, co-curricular activities and PLB, in addition to the votes cast by the students. Director of the school Jasdeep Kalra and Principal Ritu Bali, congratulated the students on their success.
