AKSIPS 41 Smart School, Chd

National Deworming Day was observed at AKSIPS 41 Smart School in collaboration the Health and Welfare Department Chandigarh. Tablet and Suspension Albendazole were given for free to the students of classes Pre Nursery to XII in the school by the teachers. Over 700 students consumed the tablets and were kept under observation by the class teachers
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ghulam Nabi Azad quits from Congress party positions, including primary membership
In a 5-page letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he sa...
Watch: 4 Indian women racially abused, assaulted in Texas, told to 'go back to India'
The woman has been arrested and the video of the woman has g...