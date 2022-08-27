AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chd

On Akshay Urja Diwas, the Sci-Fi Club, science club of the school, organised a poster-making activity under the aegis of Department of Science and Technology and Renewable Energy, Chandigarh Administration. The main aim of the activity was to make children aware of the energy generating sources using natural resources like hydroelectric power, solar energy, wind energy and biogas, since they are the future of the country. A talk on 'How to preserve natural sources of energy' was delivered by the school's Sci-Fi Club in charge Shilpi Mahajan.